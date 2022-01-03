2022 Budget: Buhari Will Not Hamper Implementation Despite Changes – Garba Shehu

Despite the various revisions made by the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari would not delay the implementation of the 2022 budget.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant.

President Buhari signed the budget into law on Friday morning, but expressed significant reservations about what he called “worrisome changes” made by the National Assembly to the Executive Budget proposal for 2022.

The presidential spokesman denied allegations of a dispute between his boss and federal lawmakers two days later.

He noted that while it is true that the “President expressed disagreement with these and many of the other alterations, including the “reduction in the provisions for many strategic capital projects to introduce ‘Empowerment Projects’,” innumerable lies are being spread about the President being “angry” at, had “blasted” or “lashed out” at the Parliament. This cannot be farther from the truth.”

“Mr. President was clear and candid in expressing his reservations with the numerous changes to the 2022 Budget made by the National Assembly, which would hamper its implementation,” the statement read.