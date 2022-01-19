2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date, Venue

The New Date And Location For The Grammy Awards In 2022 Have Been Announced

The Recording Academy, the event’s organizers, has confirmed that the annual awards show will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The announcement follows The Recording Academy’s decision to postpone the awards ceremony until January 5th, 2022.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles but was postponed due to the Omicron variant’s popularity.

The Grammy Awards have been postponed for the second year in a row.

The Grammys were supposed to be held on January 31st last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” is still set to host the Grammy Awards in 2022.

The Recording Academy released the nominations list for the awards ceremony in late November, with Nigerian musician Wizkid receiving two nominations for his albums Essence and Made In Lagos.

Femi and Made Kuti were both nominated in the category of Best Global Music Album.