2023: APC Will Not Crash After Buhari’s Tenure – Gov Badaru

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State, has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will stay unified and stronger even after President Muhammadu Buhari’s term ends in 2023.

This was mentioned by the governor during an appearance on Channels Television’s Newsnight.

The governor said this in response to the opposition’s prediction that President Buhari’s party would implode after he leaves office in 2023.

He said that the APC was founded by a group of people for a cause, and that President Buhari happened to be the party’s presidential candidate in 2015, winning the election.

The same reason, he claims, will keep the APC together, united, and stronger.

“I know President Buhari today is directing what has to be done, so, Obasanjo was the same in PDP and when he left did it crash? So, if Buhari leaves office, it wouldn’t crash.

“And Buhari will be with us, He is the leader of the party and he will continue to be with us.

“And for those people that believed President Buhari will just go to Daura and sleep, they don’t know him, he is patriotic enough, he came back to power after he tried for three times because he wants things to change for the better.

“So, he will not fold his hands and let what he built or started to build get scattered or destroyed, the patriotism in him will not allow that, so, we still have a leader,” Badaru noted.