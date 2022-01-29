2023: Buhari Will Give Us Guidance On Zoning, Says Gov Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, is certain that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide essential advice to ensure that equality and justice are reflected in the party’s zoning formula ahead of the APC National Convention in February and General Elections in 2023.

After a Friday visit to the President at the State House in Abuja, the Governor stated his thoughts.

He was accompanied by a large group that included Olusegun Osoba, the former governor of the state; Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Chairman of the Council of Obas; Alhaja Salimot Badru, the former deputy governor; and Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa, a prominent industrialist.

In a chat with state house correspondents, Governor Abiodun who thanked the president for his recent visit to the state, equally spoke on the issue of zoning.

He noted that the party is working on a formula, which according to him will be made known after an approval by the National Executive Council.