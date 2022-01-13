2023: Coalition Vows To Drag Amaechi Into Presidential Race

A coalition of socio-political groups under the aegis of the Southern Mandate Group has resolved to drag the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, into the presidential race.

The group noted that the minister’s experiences in leadership across various administrative positions recommend him for the nation’s political top job.

Rising from their emergency meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, the groups drawn from the 11 states in the South-South and South-East, said the minister has all the credentials to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We have resolved that the Southern block should ensure someone who has the capacity with inner love for the development of the country and capable of fostering national cohesion should be supported to lead the country,” Asuzu added.

He stated that it was time the electorates “rose above petty sentiments of ethnicity, nepotism and other discriminatory factors to sustain the tempo of developments as engineered by President Buhari since 2015.

“We are staunchly in support of Amaechi and our hope is the Presidency be zoned to Southern Nigeria in the greater interest of equity, fair play and justice.

“As far as Nigeria’s unity is concerned, Amaechi has demonstrated his disposition to the oneness and unity of Nigeria through his advocacies concerning the indivisibility of Nigeria.”