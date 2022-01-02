2023: Diri Warns Against Violent Politicking

Senator Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, has urged politicians in the state to be tolerant and avoid divisive and violent politics ahead of the general elections in 2023.

He said this during a crossover inter-denominational ceremony in his Sampou community in the state’s Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

The governor stated that the warning was required due to some politicians in the state engaging in destructive politicking ahead of the electioneering process.

Also Read: Ganduje: 2022 Is A Year Of Reconciliation Among Politicians

He recounted how he became governor without engaging in violent politics or attempting to destabilize anyone.

He also called on the youth of the state to resist being used as tools of violence by politicians during elections.

He urged them to take advantage of the policies and programmes of his administration to better themselves.