2023 Elections: INEC Will Release Timetable Once Electoral Bill Is Signed – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Tuesday that after the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed into law, it will disclose the calendar for the 2023 general elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, made the announcement in Abuja during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

“On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved,” the INEC Chairman said.

“We look forward to a speedy passage of the Bill, which is crucial to our preparations for future elections. As soon as it is signed into law, the Commission will quickly release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election based on the new law.”