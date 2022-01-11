2023 Elections: Shehu Sani Backs Rotational Presidency, Consensus Candidacy

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker in the 8th Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has endorsed a rotational presidency for equity and balance.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm amid debate over who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who completes his second term in office next year.

“It is possible to rotate power, it is possible to make sure that all parts of the country produce a President for Nigeria; but things like this, as long as it is not constitutionally ingrained, can only be achieved by consensus,” the former lawmaker said.

“The political elite in the North, the governors, and others can sit down with the political elite from the southern part of the country and say ‘let us agree on this platform and let us achieve that’. It is possible to do that.

“No section of the country can produce a President without the other section of the country. President Buhari tried in 2003, 2007, 2011 to be President of Nigeria, he couldn’t until he aligned himself with the South West, with the likes of Tinubu and co.”