2023: Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidential Campaign Poster Surfaces Online (Photo)

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2023 presidential campaign poster has surfaced online.

The poster, which emerged online, was tagged “GEJ Is Coming Back.”

The campaign poster was facilitated by a group known as the National Agenda For Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

According to the poster, the group said it’s a “coalition for a better Nigeria in 2023.”

Jonathan had ruled Nigeria for six years before handing over to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Buhari had defeated Jonathan during the 2015 presidential election.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, there is the belief that Jonathan may run for the presidency with rumour rife that he will join the All Progressives Congress to achieve his aim.