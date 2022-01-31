2023 Guber Poll: Gov Emmanuel Unveils His Commissioner As Preferred Successor

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has named Pastor Umo Eno, a member of his cabinet, as his chosen successor.

Governor Emmanuel revealed Eno on Sunday evening at the Governor’s Lodge in Uyo, the state capital, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ gathering.

Pastor Eno is the Lands and Water Resources Commissioner. He thanked Governor Emmanuel for considering him worthy of succeeding him as Governor of Akwa Ibom.

In January 2021, he was named commissioner. Prior to then, he ran a motel in Eket and supplied food to Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.