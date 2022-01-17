2023: I Am Not Threatened By Govs Defecting To APC – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has explained that the defection by some state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a threat to his political ambition, but he is rather happy to have them in the party.

The governor stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

“I feel happy rather than being threatened. My ambition is in the hand of God, power, and might belong to God.

“The more we have governors in the APC, the more chance we have to win the election. The more chance we have to continue the project of Nigeria from where Mr President will stop by 2023,” Umahi responded when he was asked if he is threatened by the defections.

