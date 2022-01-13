2023: I Didn’t Endorse Any Presidential Aspirant, Says Soyinka

Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has distanced himself from a viral post linking him to the support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday headlined “Season of Fakery Galore.”

The elder statesman branded the authors of the article as uneducated public interlopers who lacked the guts of their convictions and were forced to steal the identities of their superiors.

The post, embedded with the pictures of Soyinka and Tinubu, went viral on the Internet last November and quoted Soyinka as saying, “I have never involve myself in politics or campaign for any politician but in 2023 I will involve in politics and campaign for longtime friend in 1993 NADECO struggle. Nobel laurel, Professor Wole Soyinka.”

Soyinka said, “Here we go again. The same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify Fake News and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even thoughy 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar – he or she does not even know the difference between ‘Laureate and Laurel.’

“This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.

“In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. The email account of the year’s Nobel ‘Laurel”‘ was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise, so who is this still politicking WS ‘Laurel’?”