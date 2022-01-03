2023: I Don’t Think APC Will Breakup After Buhari’s Tenure – Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has allayed fears of the All Progressives Congress (APC) breaking up in 2023.

He stated that he doesn’t think the ruling party will fold up after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Also Read: 2023: Tinubu Is Best Option For Presidency, Says Jibrin

Sule knocked critics, saying that just as they failed in predicting Nigeria’s disintegration in 2015, their plans of the ruling party going into disarray would not become a reality.

The governor explained that the ruling party has taken cognizance of the need to field a presidential candidate that is acceptable to all Nigerians, including the outgoing President Buhari in 2023.