2023: I’ll Run For President If APC Finds Me Fit, Says Ayade

Professor Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River, has stated that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) considers him, he will run for president in 2023.

The governor spoke on Wednesday in an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme.

In response to a question on whether he will run for president on the APC platform in 2023, the governor said the party should decide based on zoning.

When questioned further on the matter, though, the governor stated that he will run if the party deems him “fit and proper.”

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023: INEC Warns Bola Tinubu Over False Comment On Permanent Voter Cards

I think the party should take a decision based on zoning principles which would be resolved as a party,” Ayade said.

“Let me say, yes and no. If the family (APC) finds that I am fit and proper, yes. If the family finds that there is a better option and that option fits into the zoning (arrangement), of course, I will stand by the party’s position.

“I am a conformist; I stand with the system. I have never been an aberrant. I work with the system.”