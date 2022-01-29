2023: I’ll Support Saraki If South Fails To Produce A Candidate – Edwin Clark

South-South political chieftain, Chief Edwin Clark, has given the condition for supporting the presidential aspiration of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Chief Clark made the statement in Abuja when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy call to inform him about the plan of the former Senate President to contest the 2023 presidential election.

During the visit, the group spoke on the need for national cohesion through the emergence of a presidential candidate who, over time, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

Also Read: 2023: Buhari Will Give Us Guidance On Zoning, Says Gov Abiodun

Advertisement

In his remarks, Clark emphasized the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria.

Clark also noted the performance of Saraki in the 8th Senate, while emphasizing that if the Southern part of the country failed to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option than to support Dr. Bukola Saraki,” Chief Clark declared.