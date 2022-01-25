2023: INEC Records Surge In Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that fresh registration in the third quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration nationwide has hit 5,173,335.

INEC in its weekly update on CVR for Quarter 3, Week 3, in Abuja on Monday, also disclosed that 2,665,421 registrants had completed online and physical registration.

This according to the updated statistics comprised 1,344,813 males, and 1,320,608 females.

The statistics indicated that 24,723 of the figure were Persons Living With Disabilities and 1,854,371 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34.

The Commission also noted that of the 2,665,421 persons that had completed their registration, 1,092,742 did it online, while 1,572,679 did physical registration.

The update also revealed that INEC had received 8,550,561 applications.