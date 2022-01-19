2023: INEC Warns Bola Tinubu Over False Comment On Permanent Voter Cards

Bola Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress over a false statement he made concerning Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu who recently hosted some of his supporters, had said there has been a decline in the number of eligible voters in recent times because of PVCs expiring.

This was however countered by Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Bolade Eyinla.

Eyinla said those who have registered for election do not need to do so again because their cards are valid for future elections.

The INEC Chairman’s CTA further noted that such claim could push people into registering twice. He said;

“This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi who also commented on the claim made by Tinubu, pointed out that double registration is an offence under Nigerian law.

Oyekanmi said:

“In fact, double registration is an offence under our laws. Eligible Nigerians are entitled to register only once. Once a name appears on the National Register of Voters, it stays there permanently.

“One of the very few instances where a name could be removed from the register is if there’s a strong and verifiable proof that the person bearing the name has died.”