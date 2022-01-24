2023: It’s Unjust For North To Retain Power – Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has stated it will be unjust for the North to still take a shot at the presidency in 2023 despite the agitations for power shift to the South at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Yakasai stated this in an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday.

He stated that while he was not a card-carrying member of any political party, he remained a politician and believed it would be an injustice to the South for a Northerner to replace President Buhari in 2023.

He said, “How can it be that it is always we the Northerners that will rule? There is no justice in this matter, we rule, they (South) rule that is justice.

“Even though we didn’t do much in all the years that the Northerners ruled, what will we say to the people? What will we show to the citizens of Nigeria that they benefited or will benefit in order for them to give us their votes?

“In these six to seven years, what have we done? What achievement have we accomplished that helped in the development of the country, its economy or any other development that helps the people? What major achievement do we have that we can use in order to call upon all other Nigerians to give us their votes?

“Because of that, my opinion is, when Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over, the North should stop. He (Buhari) is finishing his eight-year tenure, and how can another Northerner contest and also go for another eight years, since each term is four years and it’s allowed to run twice? Honestly, this is not justice.”