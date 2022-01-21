2023: Multiple Igbo Aspirants Won’t Ruin South-East’s Chances, Says Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has stated that multiple presidential aspirants from the South-East will not diminish the region’s chances of producing the next President come 2023.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, has made no secret of his desire to run for president in 2023. While Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, both from the South-East, have stated their intentions to compete for President.

This has led to accusations that the South-East is not cohesive in its efforts to form a unified front, which could jeopardize the region’s chances of delivering the next President.

However, Kalu refuted the allegations in an interview with Silverbird Television on Friday.

He claims that no area has ever presented a single candidate before winning elections since 1999.

The Senator recalled how former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Ige and Olu Falae, all from the South-West geopolitical zone of the country, contested the 1999 presidential election.

He expressed that the belief that Igbo must come together to present a single candidate in order to produce the next President of Nigeria were mere blackmails promoted by the media.