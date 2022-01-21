2023: Niger Gov Endorses Tinubu For Presidency

The presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Thursday received a boost with the endorsement of his aspiration by Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The governor of Niger State praised Tinubu as a candidate to be reckoned with when he received him at the Niger State government house.

Also Read: Tinubu Donates N50M To Niger State Govt To Help Combat Insecurity

He expressed his eagerness to see him establish the kind of foundation he did in Lagos State for the country’s huge development.

Advertisement

“We saw the foundation you laid in Lagos and we look forward to seeing you replicate it for Nigeria,” he said.