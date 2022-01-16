2023: Nigeria Needs The Best To Lead This Time, Makinde Tells Tinubu

Nigeria needs “only the best at this time,” according to Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

On Saturday, he remarked during a visit to Oyo by Bola Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to mourn the deaths of Jimoh Oyewumi, the Soun of Ogbomoso; Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland; and Alao-Akala, the former governor of Oyo.

On Monday, the APC national leader said he had notified President Muhammadu Buhari of his desire to run for president.

According to Makinde’s principal press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the Oyo governor wished Tinubu luck in his presidential bid.

“We may fight, struggle for political positions but we know power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever He will like to give it to at whatever time.

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you.

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish you well in your political quest to govern this nation. We want the best for this country and only the best is good enough at this particular time.”