2023: Osinbajo Is APC’s Best Candidate, No Room For Moneybags – Babangida Aliyu

Muazu Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of Niger state, has praised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the APC’s best candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Even if they bring out money, he continued, “riff-raff or moneybags” would not ascend to the highest office in the land.

He made these statements at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 2022 annual lecture, which is currently taking place in Kano State.

“Mr Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?” he said, describing Osinbajo as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

He said they will not allow “riff raffs” to take over the power even if they bring all the money in this world.

“No matter how much money he has, let him bring the money and we will collect it,” he added.