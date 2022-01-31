2023: Osinbajo Wants To Scam You – Sowore Tells Nigerians

Nigerian publisher and activist, Omoyele Sowore has warned Nigerians of the consequences of electing vice-president Yemi Osinbajo as president in 2023.

In a Facebook post, Sowore accused Osinbajo of being a coward. He added that Osinbajo “served a President that believed ONLY in inequality”.

He wrote: “When a cowardly hypocritical man Professor Yemi Osinbajo wants to scam you he starts to talk about things he doesn’t stand for! Mr. #MinimeBuhari sat as Vice President of a country (Nigeria) for 7 years straight, under his watch corruption is thriving, religious bigotry became state policy, oppression and repression is unprecedented, unemployment, poverty and misery is now “constitutional.”

He served a President that believed ONLY in inequality! He never said a word as people were mauled, households destroyed with dedication by his regime! Scammer!!! #Neveragain #WeCantContinueLikeThis #Revolutionnow