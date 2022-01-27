2023: Our Members Who Endorsed Tinubu Spoke For Themselves, Says Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) claims that its members spoke for themselves when they endorsed Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the presidency.

Ya’u Haruna, a former chairman of the Jigawa chapter of MACBAN, said during a meeting on Sunday that with Tinubu as president in 2023, the welfare of MACBAN members will improve.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, Baba Ngelzarma, MACBAN national secretary, said the group has not endorsed any presidential aspirant.

Ngelzarma told NAN that the group does not want to get drawn into such political issues at this time.

“The attention of the MACBAN National Headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming that we have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement reads.

“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate.

“Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals, as MACBAN should not in any way be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage.”