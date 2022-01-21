2023 Presidency: I Won’t Betray Your Trust If Elected -Yahaya Bello To Nigerians

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has vowed not to disappoint Nigerians if given the opportunity to be the next President of the country in 2023.

He made the promise during a telephone conversation with North-East legislators, as part of consultations towards his presidential ambition on Thursday.

He expressed optimism that he will win the 2023 presidential election with the prayers and support of the legislators whom he described as “critical stakeholders”.

He, however, stated that the task ahead is enormous for them, although “it is about all of us, it is about our party, about Nigeria and about our future, but by the grace of God, with your support and prayers, I know we will get to the promised land.”