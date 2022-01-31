2023 Presidency: I’ll Declare My Ambition In April, Says Ngige

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has stated that he will announce his presidential ambitions in April.

This was expressed by Ngige, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Awka, the state capital of Anambra, during the empowerment of some graduate trainees in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries of the empowerment had pushed Ngige to run for president in 2023 as soon as possible.

In response, Ngige stated that his Easter consultation deadline had not passed and urged the public to give him till Easter to declare.

“Easter is not too far away. It is two months away. Easter is in April. So, let us be patient. By Easter, we shall have something like this (empowerment) again and we shall talk.