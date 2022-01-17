2023 Presidency: Politicians Should Have Retirement Age, Says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has stated that politicians in Nigeria should have retirement age and not “pursue money” till the end of their stay on earth.

The 58-year-old governor spoke on Monday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme.

Umahi said, “In this country, I find it very funny for people at certain age in this country that are still fighting so hard for money. I thought that at certain age, we should be making efforts to reconcile with God and be grateful to him for the opportunity given to us.

“So, it is important that we begin to engage and say, look, even if you are successful and your children are not successful, then you are not successful. We must let people know the true meaning of life; nobody goes to the grave with this money but it is your legacy that will speak for you, speak for your children and for your generation.

“This is the kind of engagement that we need to do so that people will understand that everything is not about money and that every position given to us by God as leaders, God will ask us for accountability for what we did with such positions.”

When asked to throw light on those he said were concerned about money, Umahi said, “What I mean is that in this country, there is no age limit by which we can say we have retired, we tend to be pursuing money till the end of our stay on earth in Nigeria.”