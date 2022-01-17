2023 Presidency: Why I Believe I’ll Win – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has voiced confidence in his party’s ability to win the presidency in 2023.

Tinubu stated he could win with the masses when he visited Senator Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo, at his Ibadan residence over the weekend.

He went on to say that he was aware of the hurdles ahead, but that he was confident that he would triumph.

“Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge. I am sure I would face challenges and I have the confidence that I will overcome them.”

“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.

“Life itself is a challenge and I have the confidence and capacity to wade through challenges and overcome. We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigeria, we are going to achieve resounding victory.”