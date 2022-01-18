2023 Presidency: Why I’ll Work Against Tinubu – Babafemi Ojudu

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, has declared that he will not work for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking to be president.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ojudu rejected the idea that anyone close to Tinubu but against his presidential bid is a traitor.

Ojodu affirmed that Tinubu remains his leader and he would forever cherish him and the contributions he made to his organisation during the fight against the military.

Also Read: Bola Tinubu should retire from politics. He can’t cope with with the challenge of modern governance – Arewa Youth Consultative Forum

Advertisement

“I have seen a statement made by me, many years ago, to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu making the rounds. Yes I did make that statement. And more of such will come in my autobiography. We, together, have seen good days and bad days.”

He, however, stated that his decision not to support Tinubu’s ambition is based on principles.

“…So, on this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God sake. I almost died seeking this inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention and severally tortured. Your god is not my god.”