2023: Umahi Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition

Governor of Ebonyi Dave Umahi says he has told President Muhammadu Buhari of his desire to run for president in the general election in 2023.

Following a meeting with Buhari on Tuesday, the governor told state house media about his ambition.

Umahi’s statement comes less than 24 hours after Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his desire to run for the presidency in 2023.

According to Umahi, the president advised him to consult widely.

Also Read: I’ve Informed Buhari Of My Presidential Ambition – Tinubu

The governor stated that Tinubu’s participation in the presidential contest did not bother him.

The Ebonyi governor noted that if the APC opens the ticket, he has a chance.

Umahi further stated that if given the chance, he will replicate his work in Ebonyi state at the national level, particularly in terms of infrastructural development.

The governor, who stated that he favours a political solution to the south-security east’s concerns, also stated that the region’s economic activities had been greatly impacted.