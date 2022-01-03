3 Miscarriages With No Medical Explanation, Mabel Makun Says As She Shares Pregnancy Journey

Ayo Makun, popularly known as Comedian AY, and his gorgeous wife, Mabel Makun, recently welcomed their second kid, Ayomide, into the world.

This is thirteen years after their first daughter, Michelle Makun, was born. On Monday, January 17, the new baby was welcomed into the world.

Mabel, an overjoyed new mother, decided to share her baby’s testimony a few days after delivery.

Mabel said that she suffered three miscarriages before to Ayomide’s birth. She also expressed her disappointment at not being able to protect her unborn children.

