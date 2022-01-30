30-year-old Miss USA 2019 Jumps To Death From Manhattan Skyscraper

30-year-old former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst has been confirmed dead after she jumped from a skyscraper in New York City on Sunday morning.

Kryst, 30, was a lawyer and also worked as a correspondent for the entertainment show Extra. She won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 using her platform to speak out about social and criminal justice reform.

Kryst, who had an apartment on the ninth floor of the building on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, leaped from the high-rise around 7:15am and was found dead on the sidewalk beneath the 60-story hi-rise.

Only hours before jumping, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, ‘May this day bring you rest and peace.’

The model had also left a note before ending her life that stated she wanted to leave everything to her mother.

There was no explanation for her actions.



‘Not only beautiful but she was smart — she was a lawyer,’ a police source told the New York Post. ‘She has a life that anyone would be jealous of. … It’s so sad.’