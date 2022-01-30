Abba Kyari And Obi Cubana Attend Wedding Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Son In Borno

DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, and Obinna Iyiegbu, the night life promoter, better known as Obi Cubana, are among dignitaries, who attended the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, son of Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali, on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sharing photos of him with Cubana and others on his Facebook page, Kyari wished the groom a happy married life.

“Today at the wedding of our younger brother Maina in Maiduguri my home town.



“May God bless their union with happiness, prosperity and beautiful children, ameen,” he posted.

In July 2021, the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed how Kyari allegedly collaborated with suspected Internet fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi, to jail one of the latter’s associates after a dispute over a $1.1million scam on Qatari businesspeople.

The FBI also alleged that the embattled social media celebrity sent money to Kyari via a third person bank account and hosted him in his Dubai apartment.

According to the US Department of Justice, a criminal complaint initiated the prosecution of Hushpuppi in February as court documents showed that Abbas, 37, pleaded guilty on April 20.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

The court documents also outlined a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by DCP Kyari.

Following the allegations, the top detective was suspended and a panel was set up by the Inspector-General of Police to probe the FBI allegations.

But Kyari denied the allegations, claiming that his “hands are clean”.

The spokesperson of US Attorney Office for Central District of California, Thom Mrozek, confirmed that Hushpuppi would be sentenced on February 14.