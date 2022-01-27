Abuja, Lagos, Others Get 5G In 2022, 2023, Says FG

Between 2022 and 2023, the Federal Government has stated that Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, Gombe, and Anambra will be the first six states in Nigeria to receive fifth-generation technology.

In its ‘National Policy on Fifth Generation Networks For Nigeria’s Digital Economy,’ the government revealed this.

Other states will be able to use 5G services starting in 2025, according to the report.

It said, “To guarantee a coordinated effort in implementing the 5G plan, the National Communications Commission has been directed to collaborate with relevant agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and all other stakeholders to achieve the aims and objectives of this National Policy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Buhari Launches National Policy On 5G, Says It Will Address Insecurity

“With the approval of this national policy, the implementation is to commence immediately to cover major cities across the different geopolitical zones of the country e.g. Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, Gombe, Anambra, and other states where the deployment is required and subsequently to other urban cities by 2025.”

According to the NCC in its ‘Draft Information Memorandum on 3.5 GHz Spectrum Auction’, 5G will be rolled out in six states within its first two years of deployment.

While the NCC didn’t list any state in its IM, it said, “Within year one to two, starting from the effective date of the licence. Rollout service in at least one State in each geo-political zone: SW, SS, SE, NC (Including FCT), NW and NE.