Access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind — DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has said that having access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind.

The 29-year-old artiste who is currently studying at the Oxford University stated this via Twitter while responding to a fan after an Instagram live session with BBNaija’s Kiddwaya on Thursday.

“Better *financially* …access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind.” she replied the fan who said she has it ‘better’