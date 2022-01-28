Access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind — DJ Cuppy

By
Information Nigeria
-

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has said that having access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind.

The 29-year-old artiste who is currently studying at the Oxford University stated this via Twitter while responding to a fan after an Instagram live session with BBNaija’s Kiddwaya on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Better *financially* …access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind.” she replied the fan who said she has it ‘better’

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here