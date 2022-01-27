ACF Warns Members Against Endorsing Presidential Aspirants

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned its members against endorsing presidential hopefuls in the upcoming election.

This was stated by Audu Ogbeh, the forum’s chairman and former minister of agriculture, in his opening remarks at the forum’s national executive council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He stated that because the ACF is not a political party, it is unable to endorse any presidential aspirant.

He further stated that the ACF intends to meet with organizations from the south-east, south-west, and south-south in order to encourage peaceful coexistence among Nigerians ahead of the general election.

“Our plans to have meetings with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, south-south people congress is still on course because there is a need to put a stop to abusive words against one region or the other,” he said.

“We should desist from endorsing any candidate for the 2023 presidency. If anybody asks you about endorsement, tell such person that we are not a political party.

“Even for 2023, we do not know yet who the candidate is. We are not a political party. We do not participate in political activities except where it becomes necessary.

“May God help us with good candidates. It is only the almighty God that can solve our problem.

“We need to make peace. Abusive words on social media will not help us. We don’t want chaos in this country. If we turn refugees, where do we go? We will abandon all our property because we cannot carry anything along with us other than Ghana-must-go bags.”