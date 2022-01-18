Actor Ejike Asiegbu Loses Dad

Actor Ejike Asiegbu is bereaved as he recently lost his dad, Chief J. U. Asiegbu.

The deceased who was the oldest man in Umuihi Umuogba Ekeoba community in Abia state died on January 15.

He was said to be over 100 years old.

A statement released by the actor reads: ”With gratitude to God for a life well spent, I wish to inform you of the transition of my dear father Engr. Chief, Sir J.U Asiegbu (Nna Oha) to eternal glory.

He is survived by wife, children, many children and grand children, Funeral rites announcements would be made later. Please remember our family in your prayers”.

