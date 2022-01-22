Actor Kanayo O.Kanayo finally reveals the ‘sacrifice’ he offers to make money

Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to reveal to his followers the sacrifice he offers to make his money.

It’s no longer news that Kanayo O Kanayo has be rumored to make blood rituals due to the roles he plays so well in Nollywood movies. Although the actor has denied being in the occult on many occasions.

Kanayo O Kanayo took to his Instagram page to post a video as proof that while others sleep, he stays awake, working hard and that’s how he makes his money. He divulged that it’s the sacrifice he makes in other to have money, contrary to the belief of some Nigerians.

See video below:

Actor Kanayo finally reveals the ‘sacrifice’ he offers to make money pic.twitter.com/se1GLtjK4b — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) January 22, 2022

