Actor Lateef Adedimeji And Wife, Mo Bimpe Clebrate One Month Wedding Anniversary (Video)

Lateef Adedimeji and wife, Mo Bimpe
Nollywood actors, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe Rahmah a.k.a Mo Bimpe are celebrating their one-month anniversary.
The couple took to their Instagram pages to share a loved-up video of themselves and reaffirmed their love for each other.
The movie stars tied the knot on the 22nd of December 2021 in a glamorous wedding ceremony that was graced by notable personalities in the entertainment industry.
Captioning the video on their IG pages, the couple reaffirmed their love for each other while guaranteeing a forever love journey.
Lateef wrote:
“One month today 💋
May Allah be praised 🙏
Forever to go insha Allah .
#adeadeforever”
Mo Bimpe wrote:
“One month of LOVE, LAUGHTER and PURE BLISS 😇😘🥰
#adeadeforever”