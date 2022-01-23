Actor Lateef Adedimeji And Wife, Mo Bimpe Clebrate One Month Wedding Anniversary (Video)

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Bimpe

Lateef Adedimeji and wife, Mo Bimpe

Nollywood actors, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe Rahmah a.k.a Mo Bimpe are celebrating their one-month anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to share a loved-up video of themselves and reaffirmed their love for each other.

Advertisement

The movie stars tied the knot on the 22nd of December 2021 in a glamorous wedding ceremony that was graced by notable personalities in the entertainment industry.

Captioning the video on their IG pages, the couple reaffirmed their love for each other while guaranteeing a forever love journey.

Lateef wrote:

“One month today 💋

May Allah be praised 🙏

Forever to go insha Allah .

#adeadeforever”

Mo Bimpe wrote:

“One month of LOVE, LAUGHTER and PURE BLISS 😇😘🥰

#adeadeforever”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here