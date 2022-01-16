Actress Adebimpe Akintunde, Daughter Escape Attack By Bandits On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Filmmaker Bimpe Akintunde is grateful after God spared her life and the life of her daughter.

The star shared the story of how she and her daughter escaped a bandit attack along the Lagos-Ibadan express road.

In her post, Bimpe said she was on her way to Lagos when she ran into the bandits at Oni-Garri.

She said the bandits were shooting directly at the vehicles on the road.

Her story comes barely a week after a driver was killed and five persons were abducted at Oni-Garri along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Bimpe how ever told her fans and followers to be careful when traveling that route.

Read her account of what happened below: