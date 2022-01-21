Actress Chizoba Nwokoye accuses her PA of withdrawing all the money in her bank account, stealing her car & taking over her monetized YouTube account

Actress Chizoba Nwokoye has accused her P.A identified as Success Bright, of stealing all the money in her bank account, stealing her car and taking over her monetized YouTube account.

This was revealed amid tears during a conversation the actress had with a friend. She said the incident occurred while she was at a movie location.

Members of the public with information that can lead to the suspect’s arrest, have been asked to reach out to Nwokoye.

Her colleague, Chioma Nwaoha wrote;

WANTED ! WANTED ! WANTED…

This is Evil and heart breaking please anyone with this boy information should Dm @chizoba_nwokoye

The thief Instagram handle is @successful7344

