Actress Eniola Badmus Debunks Rumours That Her Friendship With Funke Akindele Has Crashed

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to her social media to reply to rumours that she and colleague, Funke Akindele are having issues in their friendship.

This is coming after so many people have stated that the two have not been seen together of recent and many wonder why.

The star through her Instagram page on Friday expressed her displeasure with fans “insinuating” that the duo were not on good terms.

Advertisement

“Guys, I’m sick and tired of y’all insinuating @funkejenifaakindele and I are fighting for no singular reason. In case y’all don’t know, this woman right here is my ride till the end. I love her from the bottom of my heart and what we share is beyond friendship,” she wrote in the caption.

READ ALSO: Pretty Mike Storms Eniola Badmus’ Party With 24 ‘Ghosts’ (Video)

Eniola also revealed that while they do not make joint posts about their friendship on social media, they keep in touch “almost every other day” and were working together on a “bigger picture”

She continued, “We talk every day, we see each other almost every other day. The fact that we don’t post our moments lately doesn’t mean we are fighting!!! We are only saving it for a bigger picture and we need to keep y’all in suspense.