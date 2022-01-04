Actress Madam Saje Rocks ‘Long Eyelashes’ To KWAM 1’s White Party

Fausat Balogun a veteran actress, popularly known as Madam Saje, has caused an uproar on social media with her ridiculous eyelashes she wore to Fuji star, KWAM 1’s recently finished star-studded and all-white themed celebration.

Many of Madam Saje’s fans have cursed the make-up artist who fixed the lashes, as well as advising her to seek a refund.

READ ALSO: Actress Madam Saje Celebrates As She Clocks 62

Taking over the comment section on her Instagram page, one Maryam wrote “Wtf did u put on your eyes hands down am out…for real d eye lashes are ugly, the MUA wasn’t fair to you, who ever did that’s mean “

See Post Below: