Nollywood actress and movie producer, Toro Aramide, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post after her former bestie and colleague, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man.

Toro in a post shared on her official Instagram page noted that we live in a wicked world. She also covered her home with the blood of Jesus.

“What a wicked world we live in, I cover my home with the blood of Jesus”. She wrote.

See her post below:

