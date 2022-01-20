Actress Toyin Abraham Replies Those Saying Her Husband Is Poor

The star went on to address those who ridicule her husband’s hard work.

The actress, in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, sounded a note of warning to critics who assume that she was richer than her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, due to her popularity.

She noted that whatever her husband has was from his hard work and not due to her popularity.

Toyin wrote, “I don’t usually do this and I am only going to address this just once and I hope this ends here.

“People need to stop this mentality that famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships.

“Just because some people do not like to blow their own horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable.

“I’m speaking up because I won’t let people talk down on my husband who is a very hard working man and is doing a lot for me and the kids. Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for.

