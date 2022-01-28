Adeniyi Johnson Says He’s No Longer Afraid Of Bullies; Flaunts Wife

Actor Adeniyi Johnson shared a flashback photo of himself and his wife, Seyi Edun, on Instagram, reflecting on how he was once afraid of being bullied if he showed her off.

Adeniyi captioned the photo on Instagram, “Let’s throw it back to those days I’m scared to post because of bullies… Thank God for now and everything ti zeh”.

READ ALSO: ‘Ignorant People Think I Cheated On My Ex-Wife With Seyi Edun’ – Adeniyi Johnson (Video)

Advertisement

The photo has elicited a variety of comments from their admirers, with many wishing and praying for their well-being.

See post below: