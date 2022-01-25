Adesua Etomi Shares Pregnancy Journey As She Celebrates Son’s Birthday

After three years of marriage, Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W had their first child in January 2021.

As her son celebrates his first birthday today, January 25, 2022, Nollywood actress has taken to instagram to share recollections of her pregnancy journey.

She explained that God gave her the best gift ever and saved her life after she had a postpartum hemorrhage in a detailed Instagram post.

The mother of one who appeared unable to contain her joy, said the last year had been filled with love, serenity, and laughing with her kid.

The actress also prayed for her kid and wished him God’s blessings, saying that he is everything to her and her husband, Banky W.

