AFCON: Iheanacho’s Goal Leads Nigeria To Victory Over Egypt

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 1-0 in their opening African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Tuesday at the Roumdé Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

Nigeria defeated Egypt for the first time in the third AFCON meeting between the two teams, thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s well-taken goal in the first half.

The Eagles’ defense halted Carlos Quiroz’s men, allowing them to win all three points and move to the top of Group D, while Egypt dropped to the bottom.

On Saturday, Nigeria will play Sudan in their second game at the same stadium.