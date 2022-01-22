Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remarked that while Africa has made significant progress, there are still obstacles to overcome, which is why “we need alliances that help to tackle climate change, address security concerns, promote economic prosperity, combat disease, and improve governance.”

Prof. Osinbajo mentioned this in a Special Address made on Friday at the virtual edition of the 2022 World Economic Forum, which featured world leaders.

The Vice President was picked to deliver one of the 12 Special Addresses at this year’s ceremony, according to a statement from his special media adviser, Laolu Akande.

On the issue of peace and security, the Vice President said “African countries face a serious threat of terrorism arising from the encroachment of global terror groups and their franchises into Africa.

“It is imperative for the international community to make more robust interventions to clear terrorists from Africa just as it did in the Middle East and other parts of the world. The United Nations Security Council must find unanimity in working with and assisting African countries to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the continent once and for all.”

On the climate change challenge, Prof. Osinbajo acknowledged that “it is now common knowledge that Africa contributes least to climate change but has been most negatively affected by it. We must not allow this worrying situation to be compounded further by global inaction, processes and rules that make it difficult for Africa to adapt to climate change or indeed to develop.”

He then urged “the international community to meet its pledge recently re-affirmed at COP-26 of providing $100 billion annually in climate finance to support climate change efforts in developing countries.”