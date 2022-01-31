After Cheating On His Wife, Sammie Okposo Returns To Social Media

Sammie Okposo, a gospel artist, surprised many on Monday when he returned to social media after confessing to cheating on his wife.

It was earlier reported that, a lady named African Doll called out the musician on Monday, claiming that he abandoned her after realizing that their affair had resulted in a pregnancy.

READ ALSO: Sammie Okposo Deletes His Apology Post; Disables Comment Section On His Social Media

Advertisement

Sammie made an unexpected comeback to Instagram on Monday morning after deactivating his account last week.

According to him: “I am the righteousness of God in Christ i am born of God the life of God is in me christ in me the hope of glory i am free from the law from the power of sin i am no longer bound by the fear of men”.

See post below: